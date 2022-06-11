Daniels gets his guy, landing Winton Woods (OH) RB Trey Cornist

First year Georgia Tech RB coach Mike Daniels has known new GT commit Trey Cornist since he was in middle school.

Then the head coach at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Daniels has made several other moves since.

A priority for him, at all of his stops, has been recruiting the running back who had been at Mt. Healthy until this off-season.

Daniels was Cornist's first offer, and though several other schools continue to show interest (Penn State, Boston College, Cincinnati, among others) Cornist is ready to commit his future to Georgia Tech.