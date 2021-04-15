It has been a while since Dacula LB Kyle Efford was last on the Georgia Tech campus.

That drought is set to end next Friday, when the long time in-state target is set to make the trip for the spring game.

Since adding his offer from Georgia Tech back in January of 2020, other offers have come his way from the likes of Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, and Purdue among others.

Efford spent some time this week with Rivals to give the latest in his recruitment.