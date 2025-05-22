Countdown to Kickoff: No. 99

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one player each day that wore the corresponding number.





Today's focus is on No. 99 Pat Swilling, who put together a historic career on The Flats before going on to play 12 seasons in the NFL. At Georgia Tech from 1982-1985, the defensive lineman from Stephens County High set program records for single-season sacks with 15 in 1985, including a seven-sack game against NC State that season, which is also still the program record.





Swilling was named an All-American and All-ACC in 1985 and finished his career at Tech with 285 total tackles and 23 sacks. He was drafted in the third round in 1986 by the New Orleans Saints where he played until 1992. He later played for the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders with his final NFL season coming in 1998. During his NFL career, he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro First Team selection and a two-time All-Pro Second Team selection. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 when he led the league in sacks with 17.







Swilling is a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, the state of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.