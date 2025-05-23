Countdown to Kickoff: No. 98

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 98 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 98 Kevin Battle, who was a big contributor to the Jackets' defense during the 1990 national championship season both literally and figuratively. Battle stood at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds and started for the Jackets that season at nose guard as a redshirt-sophomore.





Battle, who previously starred at MD Collins High in Atlanta before his time on The Flats, finished 1990 with seven solo tackles, 28 primary tackles and 21 assists for a total of 56. He added in four sacks, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures. He was a part of Jackets' defense that year led by defensive coordinator George O'Leary that allowed just 15.5 points per game.





Battle and the Jackets finished 1990 with an 11-0-1 record, including a convincing 45-21 win over Nebraska in the Citrus Bowl, and earned a share of the national championship as they were ranked No. 1 by the UPI Coaches Poll, Scripps Howard and The Sporting News.





Colorado also claimed part of the national championship that year with an 11-1-1 record as the Buffaloes were voted No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll despite winning the infamous "Fifth Down Game" against Missouri, losing at Illinois and tying against Tennessee earlier in the season.





Battle went on to play at Georgia Tech through the 1992 season.