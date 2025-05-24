Countdown to Kickoff: No. 97

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 97 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 97 Felipe Claybrooks, who played at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000 and put up some impressive numbers from his defensive end spot. In 41 games over four seasons, he had 134 total tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks. In 2000, Claybrooks served as team captain and was named to All-ACC Honorable Mention.





Claybrooks helped Georgia Tech to a share of the 1998 ACC championship as well as trips to the 1997 Carquest Bowl, the 1998 and 1999 Toyota Gator Bowl and the 2000 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He was a part of the Jackets' three-game winning streak from 1998-2000 in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate series against rival Georgia as well. Along with teammate Greg Gathers, Claybrooks formed one of the most dynamic and productive pair of pass rushers Tech has ever had on the field at the same time.





After going undrafted in the 2001 NFL Draft, the former Decatur High product Claybrooks initially spent some time in preseason camp with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Cleveland Browns and playing three seasons with them. He later played in NFL Europe for the Cologne Centurions and then in the Arena Football League for the Philadelphia Soul.