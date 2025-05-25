Countdown to Kickoff: No. 96

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 96 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 96 Adam Gotsis, who played in 48 games over four years at Georgia Tech, including 37 starts from 2012-2016. The 6-foot-5, 282-pound defensive lineman finished his career on The Flats with 110 total tackles (69 solo), 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.





Gotsis, who came to Georgia Tech from his hometown of Abbotsford, Australia in 2012, had his most productive season in 2014 during the Jackets' run to an ACC championship as he started 14 games and was named to the All-ACC Second Team after totaling 36 tackles (23 solo) with six tackle-for-loss, three sacks, one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT.





Gotsis followed that up with a big senior season as he was on pace for similar numbers until a season-ending knee injury in the Jackets' ninth game of the season vs. Virginia. He still finished with 31 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries to earn an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod.





Gotsis was drafted in the second round (63rd overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four seasons there before moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played another four seasons from 2020-2023. He spent most of 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts before being released in November and then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in January. He was then signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Bucs following the season.





So far in his NFL career Gotsis has played in 126 games with 54 starts and has 226 total tackles (139 solo) with 25 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks, 22 passes defended, three forced fumbles and four recoveries.