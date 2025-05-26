Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 95 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 95 Marco Coleman, who is a Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Famer and was a two-time All-American during his playing career on The Flats from 1989-1991.





The outside linebacker/defensive end originally from Dayton, Ohio totaled 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles-for-loss in his three seasons at Georgia Tech. In his first collegiate season in 1989, Coleman started and compiled 63 tackles and five sacks. He followed that up in 1990 as a huge part of the Jackets' run to a national championship as he racked up 81 tackles and 13 sacks on his way to All-American and All-ACC honors.







His final season at Georgia Tech in 1991 included 67 tackles, 10 sacks and one fumble recovery as he once again was named an All-American and First Team All-ACC. At the time of his departure, Coleman led the program in all-time sacks.





Coleman declared for the NFL Draft following that junior season and was picked No. 12 overall by the Miami Dolphins where he spent the first four years of his 14-year NFL career. He ended up playing in 207 games with 185 starts over those 14 years in the League with the Dolphins, Chargers, Redskins, Jaguars, Eagles and Broncos and finished with 614 total tackles (386 solo), 65.5 sacks, 49 tackles-for-loss, 18 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception and one defensive touchdown.





Coleman began his coaching career in 2017 after working outside of the game of football for several years following his retirement from the NFL in 2005. He returned to Georgia Tech for two separate stints as an assistant coach from 2019-2021 and 2023.