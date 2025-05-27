Countdown to Kickoff: No. 94

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 94 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 94 Anree Saint-Amour, who played in 44 games over four seasons at Georgia Tech from 2015-2018 and totaled 103 tackles (68 solo), 23.5 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks.





The 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive end who played his high school ball at North Gwinnett, saved his best season for his last on The Flats in 2018 as he put together a senior campaign that included 47 total tackles (29 solo), 12 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles an two interceptions as he started all 13 games. His most memorable game came that season against Bowling Green when he had 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and an interception return for a touchdown, and he followed that up with strong performances the next few weeks against Louisville (six tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles) and Duke (four tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble).





After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Saint-Amour signed with the Minnesota Vikings before going on to play for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, the Conquerors of The Spring League, the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades of the UFL.