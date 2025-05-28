Countdown to Kickoff: No. 93

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 93 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 93 Michael Johnson, who played in 49 games over his four-year career at Georgia Tech from 2005-2008 and used his impressive physical traits and high motor to consistently produce big plays for the Jackets' defense.





The 6-foot-7, 260-pound defensive end, who was originally from Selma, Alabama where he was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Dallas County High in 2005, saw his production increase as his career went on, finishing his time on The Flats with 107 total tackles (69 solo), 30.5 tackles-for-loss, 19 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 11 pass breakups. He also blocked three field goals in his career.





His college career culminated with a senior season in 2008 when he was named a First-Team All-American (AFCA) and First-Team All-ACC selection after racking up 46 total tackles (28 solo), 17.5 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass breakups. He came up big in big games that season, including a seven tackle, two tackle-for-loss, one sack and one pass breakup performance in a win at Georgia and a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. Miami.







Following his final season at Tech, Johnson was selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft with the 70th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals where he spent the first five seasons of his professional career, including a 2012 campaign in which he had 52 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and two passes defended.





Johnson then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2015 season but spent only one year there before re-signing with the Bengals and playing the final four years of his NFL tenure. In all in his time in the League, he played in 155 games (119 starts) and racked up 398 total tackles, 65 tackles-for-loss, 44.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and 33 passes defended.