Countdown To Kickoff: No. 92

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 92 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 92 Coleman Rudolph, who left Georgia Tech in 1992 as the all-time sack leader in program history before a new mark was set several years later.





A former Valdosta High standout, Rudolph carried on the family legacy in 1989 by attending Tech, the same program his father Jack played for several years earlier. Rudolph was a starter at defensive end as a sophomore on the Jackets' 1990 national championship team. He further blossomed as a player his junior and senior seasons in 1991 and 1992 as he was named First-Team All-ACC both seasons and then named a First-Team All-American in 1992.





The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder finished his career on The Flats with 220 total tackles, 52.5 tackles-for-loss and 28.5 sacks, which was the program record until Greg Gathers set a new bar in the early 2000s.





Rudolph was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and went on to play four years in the league with the Jets and New York Giants. He finished his professional career with 35 total tackles in 48 games played and had five sacks with two pass deflections before injuries cut his career short.





Rudolph was inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.