Countdown to Kickoff: No. 91

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 91 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 91 Derrick Morgan, who is still the only Georgia Tech player ever to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his huge 2009 season. During that Fall, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman was a terror to opposing offenses, racking up 55 total tackles (39 solo), 19 tackles-for-loss, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.





Morgan came to The Flats in 2007 after a decorated high school career at Coatesville Area High in Pennsylvania where he was named All-State while playing defensive line and running back. He was a part of the Jackets' impressive 2007 recruiting class as a 4-star defensive end, one of eight 4-star prospects in the class.





As a freshman at Tech, Morgan played in 12 games and had nine total tackles and one pass defended before really seeing his production explode his sophomore season in 2008 as he recorded 51 total tackles (31 solo) with 10 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks in 13 games. He capped his Jackets' career with that special 2009 season mentioned above before declaring for the NFL Draft.





Morgan was picked No. 16 overall in the first round of the 2010 Draft by the Tennessee Titans as a defensive end/outside linebacker before spending nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Titans. He ended his pro career playing in 118 total games with 106 starts and had 306 total tackles (208 solo), 54 tackles-for-loss, 44.5 sacks, 25 passes defended, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He set career highs in 2016 in both sacks (9) and tackles-for-loss (11).





In 2019 Morgan was named part of the ACC Legends class for that year and honored at the 2019 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. During his Tech career, he was a part of back-to-back Coastal Division titles in 2008 and 2009 and the ACC Championship team in 2009.