Countdown to Kickoff: No. 89

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 89 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 89 Lucius Sanford, who was a defensive terror at linebacker for opponents during the 1970s at Georgia Tech. Sanford played on The Flats from 1974-1977 and was a four-year starter and two-year team captain during his career that included being named a First-Team All-American his senior year in 1977 as well as a three-time All-South Independent selection over his four seasons.





The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker who was originally from Milledgeville led the Jackets in tackles in each of his final three seasons and was the program's all-time leading tackler with 433 when he left Tech, a record that wasn't broken for another 14 years after his collegiate career was done. As a true freshman in 1974, Sanford started at linebacker against No. 2 Notre Dame and recorded 14 tackles before going on to set the Tech freshman record with 124 total tackles that season.





After his college career ended, Sanford was selected in the 1978 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills with the 89th overall pick in the fourth round. He went on to play 10 seasons in The League with the first nine being in Buffalo before his final season in Cleveland. His official tackle total in the NFL is unknown as he played before tackles became an official NFL statistic, but he is estimated to have recorded more than 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons.





In all, Sanford played in 129 total games in the NFL, starting 114 of those as he became a starter at outside linebacker the second game of his rookie season and remained a starter in nine of his 10 professional seasons. His career totals that were recorded included 13 sacks, eight fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He set the Bills' record for blocked field goals in a game with two during his rookie year in 1978 and is also the only Bills' player to ever return two blocked punts for a touchdown in his career.





Sanford was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He also served as the executive director of the Georgia Tech Letterwinners Association for many years.