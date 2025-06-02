Countdown to Kickoff: No. 88

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 88 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 88 Zeek Biggers, who recently capped his Georgia Tech career with a strong senior season in 2024 before being picked in the NFL Draft in April by the Miami Dolphins.





The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Salisbury, N.C. and West Rowan High went from a Rivals two-star (5.2) rated offensive guard prospect in the 2021 class to signing a four-year, $4.3 million contract prior to his rookie season in the NFL with the Dolphins with some impressive work in the field with the Jackets in between.





Biggers played in 47 games during his career on The Flats with 26 starts and compiled 104 total tackles (55 solo) with nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks and seven passes defended. He was also a threat on special teams with four blocked kicks.





Biggers completed his Georgia Tech career with a strong 2024 campaign as a senior as he was named as Honorable Mention All-ACC. He started all 13 games at defensive tackle and finished with 23 total tackles (12 solo) with 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and three passes defended. He then went on to impress NFL scouts with strong showings at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and then at the NFL Scouting Combine in February despite coming off an emergency appendectomy a few weeks prior to both.





Biggers was well-liked and well-respected by the coaching staff and his teammates during his career at Tech with his hard work mixed with his smile and infectious personality.