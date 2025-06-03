Countdown to Kickoff: No. 87

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 87 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 87 Harrison Butker, who had a record-setting career at Georgia Tech, including one legendary boot in Athens, before going on to the pros where he became a world champion with the Kansas City Chiefs and set multiple NFL records.





Butker came to Tech from Westminster just up I-75 where he was a multi-sport athlete, an all-state kicker on the football field and a two-time state soccer champion. He immediately asserted himself as a place kicker his freshman year on The Flats in 2013, playing in all 13 games and being the team's leading scorer with 83 total points, including going 53-of-54 on PATs and 10-of-14 on field goal attempts.





Butker followed that up by playing in all 14 games as a sophomore, all 11 games as a junior and finishing his career strong in 2016 as as senior when he was one of three team captains and named All-ACC Honorable Mention. He finished his career as Georgia Tech's all-time leading scorer with 337 points and 208 career extra points, is third in school history in career field goal percentage at .717 and fifth all-time in field goals with 43.





His senior season, Butker made 15-of-17 field goal attempts, including a career high 4-for-4 field goal day in the Jackets' 33-18 win over Kentucky in the Taxslayer Bowl while accounting for 15 of the team's points in that game. His other career highs were nine PATs made in a game, which he did twice in his college career andeight touchbacks in a game. His career-long field goal came in 2014 in Athens vs. UGA when Butker smashed a 53-yarder through the uprights to send the contest to overtime as the famous "kick" portion of the "The Kick and The Pick" in the Jackets' 30-24 win over the rival Bulldogs.





Butker went on to be selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 233rd overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. He was then signed off the Panthers' practice squad by the Kansas City Chiefs the following September and has been the starting kicker for the Chiefs ever since, winning three Super Bowl rings.





He was the NFL leading scorer in 2019 and a part of the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2017 as well as owning three NFL records, which include longest made field goal in the Super Bowl at 57 yards, career field goals in the Super Bowl with nine and field goals made by a rookie with 38 in 2017. So far in his career, Butker has played in 120 games and made 218-of-246 field goal attempts with a long of 62 yards, made 338-of-358 extra point attempts and accounted for 493 touchbacks on kickoffs.





He currently holds five Chiefs' franchise records, including field goals made in a season with 38 in 2017, points by a rookie with 142, points by a kicker in a season with 142, longest field goal at 62 yards and career field goal percentage at 89.1 percent.