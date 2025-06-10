Countdown to Kickoff: No. 80

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 80 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 80 Jalen Camp, who was a steady receiver and a physical run blocker in the later years of head coach Paul Johnson's era on The Flats running the option offense and the start of the brief Geoff Collins' tenure as head coach in Atlanta. Camp began his career as No. 80 before switching to No. 1 later in his college career with the Jackets.





Camp came to Georgia Tech after a strong career at South Forsyth High where he didn't start playing football until 10th grade. He played in 11 games as a true freshman at Tech in 2016 and then saw action in 11 games as a sophomore in 2017 as a reserve wide receiver.





The 6-foot-2, 200-plus pounder's production jumped up quite a bit as a junior in 2018 as he played in 12 games and started 11 of them while compiling 11 catches for 186 yards. He proceeded to start the first four games of his senior year in 2019 before missing the rest of the season with an injury. He still had seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in his limited time.





Camp was awarded a medical-redshirt year which allowed him to come back for the 2020 season as he played in 10 games with nine starts and had his best statistical year of his college career with a team high in three different categories, receptions with 29, receiving yards with 439 and receiving touchdowns with four.





Camp graduated from Georgia Tech in 2020 with a bachelor of science in history, technology and society and was an ACC Academic Honor Roll selection during his college career.





Camp went on to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He later spent time on the practice squad of the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers before being signed and then waived by the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2024 season.





Back in January, Camp signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League and played in 10 games this season as he recorded 15 catches for 197 yards before the Stallions lost in the conference finals on June 8 to the Michigan Panthers.