Countdown to Kickoff: No. 79

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 79 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 79 Sean Bedford, who started his career on The Flats as a walk-on before earning a scholarship and a starting spot on the offensive line and wrapping up his college career with an All-ACC season in 2010.





Out of Gainesville Buchholz High in Gainesville, Florida, Bedford was an unranked defensive end prospect in the Class of 2006 by Rivals and received no Division I offers to play college football. He proceeded to walk on at Georgia Tech where he redshirted in 2006 and continued to work hard to earn some playing time in 2008 as a redshirt-sophomore.





Bedford continued progress under Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson and was awarded a scholarship in 2009 before the team's ACC Championship run that season. He became the starting center following spring ball in 2009 and started his final two seasons in 2009 and 2010, earning an All-ACC First-Team both years. His efforts were also rewarded as he was the first-ever winner of the Burlsworth Trophy that honors the top Division I football player that started his career as a walk-on.





Bedford went on to play in the Liga Nacional de Futbol Americano (LNFA) in 2011 as he was signed by the Rivas Osos, a professional team in Madrid, Spain.





While Bedford was well-known for his efforts on the field, his accomplishments in the classroom were possibly more impressive as he graduated from Georgia Tech in 2010 with a degree in Aerospace Engineering and was named one of the smartest athletes in all of sports by Sporting News that same year.





Bedford went on to get his law degree from the University of Florida in 2014 and has had a very successful career in business with multiple companies since then.





Bedford jumped back into the Georgia Tech football world in 2015, serving as both a sideline reporter and color commentator on the Jackets' radio broadcasts up until 2022.