Countdown to Kickoff: No. 78

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 78 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 78 Kent Hill, who was a multi-year starter on the offensive line for Georgia Tech in the 1970s and went on to have a long and successful NFL career.





Hill started his football journey in his hometown of Americus, Georgia where he was a star on the high school gridiron and won a state championship at Americus High in 1974. He started his college career at Georgia Tech in 1975 and played on The Flats until 1978 as a multi-year starter at offensive tackle. He was an Honorable Mention All-American and was a big part of helping legendary Jackets' running back Eddie Lee Ivery rack up 3,517 yards in his career and a single-game NCAA record of 356 yards vs. Air Force in 1978.





After his stellar career ended at Tech, Hill was drafted 26th overall in the first round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and played there until 1986 before finishing his career with the Houston Oilers. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was a two-time All-Pro selection during his. In nine seasons in the NFL, Hill played in 132 games and started 114 of those.





After finishing his NFL career, Hill returned to Georgia Tech to serve as Director of Student-Athlete Development from 1989-1998. He was later selected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2024.