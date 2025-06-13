Countdown to Kickoff: No. 77

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 77 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 77 Omoregie Uzzi, who chose Georgia Tech over offers from several other premier schools before becoming a multi-year starter on the offensive line on The Flats and helping the Jackets win an ACC title while collecting several individual accolades.





The big man from Chamblee High was a ranked as a 4-star offensive guard in the 2008 recruiting class by Rivals and chose Georgia Tech over other offers from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Auburn just to name a few. What made his choice of Tech even more unlikely is he picked the program during a time of transition from Chan Gailey to Paul Johnson and being recruited by both regimes.





After redshirting in 2008, Uzzi saw playing time in 2009 for the Jackets before becoming a starter at guard and continuing that for the next three seasons from 2010-2012. He played in 50 of Tech's 54 games from 2009-2012 and started 38 of 40 games from 2010-2012.





Uzzi was named a Second-Team All-American by SI.com in 2011 and a Third-Team All-American by Rivals in 2011 and CBSSports.com in 2012. He was a First-Team All-ACC pick as a junior and senior in 2011 and 2012 and a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2010.





During his time on the field, he helped Georgia Tech rank first in the ACC in rushing all four years from 2009-2012 and in the top four in the nation in rushing in that same timespan, including the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation in 2010. In all during his time on The Flats, he helped the Jackets win two ACC Coastal titles and an ACC Championship.







Knee and other injuries prohibited Uzzi from getting a real shot to play in the NFL after his college career came to an end.





Uzzi was selected as part of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 alongside his former head coach at Tech, Paul Johnson, and former Jackets' tight end Ken Whisenhunt.





Uzzi was also picked as part of the ACC All-Decade Team for the 2010s by ACC Network personality and former Georgia Tech radio play-by-play man Wes Durham.