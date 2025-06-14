Countdown to Kickoff: No. 76

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 76 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 76 Renso "Rock" Perdoni, who only played two seasons at Georgia Tech following a two-year junior college stint but was able to make a lasting impact in his short time on The Flats with his tenacious playing style as a defensive tackle under head coach Bud Carson.





Perdoni, who was born in Italy before immigrating with his family to the U.S. when he was around six years old, played football at Wellesley High in Massachusetts before starting his college career at Ferrum, which at the time was a two-year junior college. He played there two seasons, and in 1968 was named the national junior college defensive lineman of the year as he was a big part of Ferrum's run to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship.





Perdoni chose to continue his career by transferring to Georgia Tech as he said in in an interview in 2019 was because of the "challenge" with the tough schedule that the Jackets played as he wanted to "play against the best." He quickly made himself a big factor on Tech's defense as a junior in 1969, using his ability to rush the passer and make tackles against the opponents' running game at defensive tackle despite being 5-foot-11 and around 250 pounds, which would be considered undersized in today's age of football. He had a memorable 10-tackle performance in Tech's 6-0 upset of rival Georgia in 1969 and was named a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press following that season.





Perdoni took his game up another notch as a senior in 1970, playing a big role in the Jackets' 9-3 season that included a 17-9 win over Texas Tech in the Sun Bowl to finish on a high note. After that season he was named a First-Team All-American by the AP, the America Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Central Press Association (CPA), Football Writers Association (FWAA), United Press International (UPI), Football News, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation. He appeared on the annual Bob Hope Christmas Show in 1970 with other All-Americans and described that as a highlight of his life and a very memorable experience in the years after.





Perdoni went on to play professionally in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos before hanging up his helmet and shoulder pads to go into the construction business with his brother, who he worked with for 40 years before retiring.





Perdoni was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1979 and still ranks among the top career tacklers as a defensive lineman in program history with 210 total.