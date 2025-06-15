Countdown to Kickoff: No. 75

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 75 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 75 Parker Braun, who spent three incredibly-productive seasons paving the way on the Jackets' offensive line before spending a grad-transfer season at Texas to wrap his college career.





Braun came to Georgia Tech in the 2016 recruiting class as he was ranked as a 3-star (5.7) offensive tackle by Rivals out of Hallsville High (Tex.) and chose the Jackets over more than 20 offers, including several from high-profile SEC, ACC and Big Ten schools. He immediately worked his way into the offensive line rotation as a freshman in 2016, playing mostly at left guard and earning a Freshman All-American selection.





Braun proceeded to start 32 straight games on the offensive line from 2016-2018 for Georgia Tech and earned First-Team All-ACC honors in both 2017 and 2018. He helped Tech and head coach Paul Johnson rank in the top 10 in the nation in rushing all three seasons he played on The Flats and take the top spot in that category in 2018 as the Jackets averaged 325 yards per game on the ground.





Following the coaching transition from Johnson to Geoff Collins after the 2018 season, Braun made the decision to transfer as a graduate student to Texas where he spent his final collegiate season in 2019. He was on the Outland Trophy Watch List going into that year and ended up as a Big 12 Honorable Mention pick. In all, Braun played in 49 games during his college career with 36 coming at Georgia Tech and another 13 at Texas.





Braun carried on the family name at Georgia Tech as he followed his older brother Trey Braun to The Flats after Trey came to the program a few years earlier. Combined, Trey and Parker were the primary left guards for the Jackets stretching from the 2013 through the 2018 seasons.