Countdown to Kickoff: No. 74

today's focus is on No. 74 Jon Carman, who was a big part of Georgia Tech's offensive line, both literally and figuratively, in the late 1990s.





After starting his football career at Nassau Community College, the 6-foot-7, 300-plus pound transferred to Georgia Tech prior to the 1997 season and found himself on the field at right tackle late in the year, including playing in the Jackets' 35-30 win over West Virginia in the Carquest Bowl in Miami, Fla.





Carman was then the starter at right tackle in 1998 and 1999 as an important piece on an offense that led the nation in yards per game with 509 during his senior season in 1999. He was named as an All-ACC First-Team selection that final season as well as a Second-Team All-American by The Sporting News and Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Football News.





During his time on The Flats, he was a part of 25 wins, three bowl appearances, two bowl wins, two victories over rival Georgia and a team that won a share of the ACC Championship in 1998.





After finishing his college career, Carman went on to play four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 12 games with two starts.





Carman was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2012 along with former teammate and Jackets' quarterback great George "Goose" Godsey and several other notable Tech athletes across multiple sports.