Countdown to Kickoff: No. 71

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 71 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 71 Billy Shaw, whose name Tech fans will see on the facing of the upper deck at Bobby Dodd Stadium following a legendary career on The Flats and then in the AFL where he played almost a decade for the Buffalo Bills before being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.





Coming from Vicksburg, Miss. Shaw played at Georgia Tech from 1957-1960 under the legend Bobby Dodd and was a two-way contributor as both an offensive and defensive tackle. He earned All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors and was named the SEC Most Valuable Lineman in 1960 as a senior as that followed up All-SEC Third-Team honors as a junior and a selection to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 1957.





After his college career ended, Shaw was drafted in both the AFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He chose to sign with the Bills and went on to play from 1961-1969 as an offensive guard. During his time there, Shaw was a two-time AFL champion, eight-time AFL All-Star and seven-time member of the All-AFL Team.





Shaw was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. He was the first Pro Football Hall of Famer to play his entire career in the AFL and is one of three Georgia Tech players enshrined in Canton along with Joe Guyon and Calvin Johnson.





During his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech, Shaw made the now-famous quote among Yellow Jackets' fans and alumni, "I’m going to be prejudiced, (I attended) the greatest university in the United States, Georgia Tech. They taught me values that I didn’t know existed."





Shaw is also a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, The AFL All-Time Team, The Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, The Buffalo Bills 50th Anniversary Team and the All-Time Bobby Dodd Era Georgia Tech Team.





Shaw passed away last October at the age of 85. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wore a tribute to Shaw on his hat the following game after his death, and Key has said Shaw was very special to him personally as well as to the entire Georgia Tech Football family. Key described Shaw as a good friend and a Tech man.