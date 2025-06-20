Countdown to Kickoff: No. 70

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 70 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 70 Shaq Mason, who started 39 games over his final three seasons at Georgia Tech and earned multiple All-American and All-ACC honors during his career on The Flats.





Mason, who came to Tech from Columbia Central High in Columbia, Tenn. in the 2011 recruiting class, got immediate playing time his freshman season as he played in 11 games, including starting the Sun Bowl in place of injured Jackets' legend Omoregie Uzzi.





Mason immediately built off that the following season as a sophomore, playing in all 14 of Tech's games with 12 starts. He then started all 13 games as a junior in 2013 and earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week two times that season. He was named to the All-ACC First Team by the ACSMA and TSN, All-ACC Second Team by Phil Steele and All-ACC Third Team by the league's coaches.





Mason finished off his career at Georgia Tech with a memorable 2014 campaign as a key part of the Jackets' 11-3 season that included a win over rival Georgia, an ACC Coastal Division title and a victory in the Orange Bowl over Mississippi State. He helped Tech's offense finish first nationally in rushing with a school record 4,789 yards and 342.1 per game on the ground.





His accolades during that senior season in 2014 included being named a First Team All-American by USA Today, Second Team All-American by Sports Illustrated, FWAA and Phil Steele and Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also a First Team All-ACC pick by Phil Steele and Second-Team All-ACC pick by the ACSMA and coaches.





Mason was selected by the New England Patriots with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to play seven seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl titles in 2016 and 2018. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2022 and has most recently played for the Houston Texans in 2023 and 2024. In all during his 10-year NFL career so far, Mason has played in 152 games with 147 of those being starts.