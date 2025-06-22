Countdown to Kickoff: No. 68

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 68 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 68 Mansfield Wrotto, who started his career on The Flats as an impact player on the defensive line before switching over to play offensive tackle as a senior and helping Jackets' great running back Tashard Choice to a huge 2006 season.





Wrotto, who was born in Liberia before immigrating to the U.S., came to Georgia Tech in the 2003 recruiting class from Brookwood High in Snellville, choosing the Jackets over interest from several other ACC, SEC and Big Ten program and immediately inserted himself into the defensive line rotation. As a freshman, he had 14 tackles and recovered a fumble. His biggest season on defense came during his junior year in 2005 when he played in 12 games and finished with 13 total tackles (six solo), four tackles-for-loss and three sacks.





Wrotto then took on the challenge of switching to the offensive line prior to his senior season because that's what his team needed him to do and proceeded to play in 14 games for Georgia Tech at offensive tackle. He helped pave the way for Tech running back great Choice to rush for an ACC-leading 1,473 yards as the Jackets secured an ACC Coastal Division title. In all, he was a part of four straight bowl appearances for Tech during his college career.





Intriguing to NFL scouts, general managers and coaches after that stellar senior year on the offensive line, Wrotto was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 124th pick in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft as a guard. He was with the Seahawks the next three-plus seasons, playing in a combined 14 games with five starts in from 2007-2009.





Wrotto began the 2010 season with Seattle before being waived in late September and signing with Buffalo Bills where he finished out that season, playing in 11 games and starting seven of those on the offensive line. Wrotto signed with the Chicago Bears late in 2011 but was released prior to the 2012 season.