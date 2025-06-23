Countdown to Kickoff: No. 67

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 67 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 67 Hugh Reilly, who made 39 consecutive starts on the offensive line for Georgia Tech over the final three years of his college career, including a senior season in 2003 when he earned All-ACC and Second-Team All-American honors as well as being a Rimington Award Finalist.





The Roswell native Reilly came to Georgia Tech in the 1999 recruiting class as a defensive lineman out of Marist. After redshirting and then seeing no action over his first two seasons on The Flats, Reilly burst into the starting lineup at right guard as a redshirt-sophomore in 2001 before moving to center prior to the 2002 season.





Reilly then helped anchor the offensive front at center over the next two years in 2002 and 2003. During his senior season, he was named a permanent team captain and earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. He blocked for Jackets' running back PJ Daniels that season as he had the best year of his Tech career with more than 1,400 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.





Reilly was named First-Team All-ACC and a Second-Team All-American by Sports Illustrated while also being selected in the Hula Bowl and The Villages Classic Gridiron All-Star Game.





One of the most eye-opening facts about Reilly's career at Georgia Tech was that in his 39 starts he played every offensive snap in 34 of them, earning a bit of a reputation as an ironman.