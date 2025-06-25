Countdown to Kickoff: No. 65

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 65 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 65 John Davis, who was a four-year starter and two-time All-American on the offensive line for Georgia Tech in the 1980s and earned the nickname "The Refrigerator Mover" for his work against Clemson's William "The Refrigerator" Perry before going on to a successful NFL career.





Davis came to Georgia Tech in 1983 from Gilmer High in Ellijay, Georgia after being a standout in both football and basketball for the Bobcats. He immediately found his way into the starting lineup on the offensive line for head coach Bill Curry's Jackets as a freshman and earned Freshman All-American honors in 1983.





During his sophomore season in 1984, Davis earned his now famous nickname "The Refrigerator Mover" by having success blocking William "The Refrigerator" Perry in Tech's 28-21 win over rival Clemson at Grant Field.





Davis saved his best two seasons for last in 1985 and 1986 as he was named First-Team All-American by The Sporting News and the Atlanta Athletic Club Southeastern Lineman of the Year in 1985 and First-Team All-ACC and First-Team All-American by Scripps-Howard in 1986.





After his career on The Flats ended following being a part of 23 wins from 1983-1986, the 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound Davis was selected in the 11th round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. He spent two seasons in Houston before moving on to play for the Buffalo Bills from 1989-1994 where he was a part of the Bills' four straight trips to the Super Bowl from 1991-1994. He started at guard in three of those Super Bowls, missing one due to a knee injury.





In total for his eight-year NFL career, Davis played in 104 games, starting 59 of those and was voted by his teammates as the NFL's Ed Block Courage Award winner in 1993 which is given to a player for each team that best exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.





Davis was inducted into the Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991, the Gilmer Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and was named to the ACC Legends class of 2014.