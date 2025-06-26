Countdown to Kickoff: No. 64

The countdown to kickoff is officially on as Georgia Tech's season-opening matchup at Colorado on Aug. 29 is less than 100 days away.





Until then JOL will be counting it down with one Jackets' player daily that wore the corresponding number of days remaining until toe meets leather in Boulder.





With it now 64 days until kickoff in Boulder, today's focus is on No. 64 Andrew Gardner, who came to Georgia Tech in the 2004 recruiting class and proceeded to start 48 straight games on the offensive line over the next four seasons on The Flats.





Playing his prep ball at Sandy Creek in Tyrone, Georgia, Gardner was a part of the same Georgia Tech class in 2024 as high school teammate future Jackets and NFL legend Calvin Johnson but made a huge name for himself during his college days as well, going from a two-star recruit with five total reported offers to a four-year starter on the offensive line for Tech.





The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Gardner was named a Freshman All-American in 2005 by the FWAA and Sporting News and followed that up by being named All-ACC Honorable Mention as a sophomore in 2006. He finished his collegiate career by being selected as a First-Team All-ACC pick in 2007 and 2008, finishing off his incredible streak of 48 straight starts at offensive tackle his senior year before a shoulder injury ended that campaign prematurely.





During his time on the field, Georgia Tech went to four consecutive bowl games, claimed an ACC Coastal Division title and ranked in the top three in the ACC in rushing all four years (first in 2008 with 273.2 yards per game) while Gardner helped pave the way for the ACC's individual leading rusher in 2006 and 2007 (Tashard Choice) as well as in 2008 (Jonathan Dwyer). He was also named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in his career.





After completing his senior season at Tech, Gardner was selected in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and went on to an eight-year professional career, spending time with seven different franchises (Dolphins, Ravens, Vikings, Bengals, Texans, Eagles, 49ers). In all he played in 28 games in his NFL career with 12 of those being starts.





Gardner was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class and returned to The Flats as the color commentator for the football radio broadcast midway through the 2024 season.