Countdown to Kickoff #99 Desmond Branch

Zmhymoz3raoqk9gxfj12
Branch in his stance against Virginia Tech last season
Danny Karnik/GTAA
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Senior defensive lineman Desmond Branch is poised for a breakout season moving from defensive tackle in the old defense to defensive end in the new 3-4 hybrid scheme under Nate Woody. Branch has started 11 straight games for the Jackets after coming off the bench as a sophomore and he finished the 2017 campaign with 20 tackles and a sack.

Branch battled to keep weight on as a junior to play tackle so his more natural size fits the end position better and that should increase his production this fall. He is also a leader on the defensive line and has been an outstanding addition after coming from New Mexico via Trinity C.C.

