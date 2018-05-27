Junior defensive lineman Brentavious Glanton went from a minor reserve role into the starting lineup in his second season playing for the Yellow Jackets last year. Glanton like several other defensive linemen is transitioning from the 4-3 to the 3-4. Glanton played defensive tackle the last two years and this year he is mostly likely going to play defensive end after moving from nose tackle midway through spring ball.

In 11 games last season, Glanton had 21 tackles and three tackles for a loss. He will compete with Desmond Branch and Anree Saint-Amour for playing time at end in the fall.