One of the biggest surprises of the spring was the play of sophomore defensive lineman Chris Martin. After being buried on the depth chart due to injuries and numbers, Martin emerged as one of the top three nose tackles in the spring.

The talented defensive tackle only played in two games last season, but with a strong fall camp he should be in the rotation for the defensive line this fall. The former three-star lineman is finally healthy and flourished under first year defensive line coach Jerome Riase this spring earning the praise of both head coach Paul Johnson and his teammates with his play.