Reserve defensive end Tyler Merriweather has played in 18 games over three years for the Yellow Jackets, but he has a chance to have a bigger role this fall for his senior season. The Jackets have switched defensives, defensive lines coaches and strategies and Merriweather has a clean slate and a chance to get into the rotation now that stalwarts KeShun Freeman and Antonio Simmons have graduated.

Merriweather is a talented pass rusher from Alabama who played as a true freshman, but injuries and depth have limited him during his first three seasons. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to make his way into the rotation for the first time as a regular this season. New defensive line coach Jerome Riase and defensive coordinator Nate Woody want to rotate as much as possible this fall to keep guys freshman compared to the old scheme that saw limited rotations and typically only a three-man defensive end rotation. Merriweather will battle for the third or fourth end spot in fall camp or maybe more.