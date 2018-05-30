One of the most interesting players to watch this fall in the new defense under Nate Woody will be senior defensive end Anree Saint-Amour. The talented pass rusher has 7.5 career sacks coming into this season. Saint-Amour went from a situational pass rusher as a freshman to the third end in the rotation two years ago to jumping a pair of seniors for a starting job by the end of his junior seasons. His production should increase this year with a more aggressive style of defense under Woody and new defensive line coach Jerome Riase.

A strong senior season for Saint-Amour could also bolster his draft stock. His length, speed and athleticism will be very attractive for NFL teams if he can put some good senior film on tape.