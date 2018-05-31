One of the biggest signings for the 2018 recruiting cycle was defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza from IMG Academy in Florida. Chimedza even enrolled early hoping to earn some immediate playing time this fall, but an injury kept him out of contact this spring. The talented true freshman did however get a jumpstart learning the new defense and working with defensive line coach Jerome Riase. Chimedza could end up playing at nose tackle or defensive end this season if he can work his way into the rotation in Fall Camp this August.