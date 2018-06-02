After redshirting as a true freshman, defensive lineman Kelton Dawson is hoping to have a major impact this season. After playing defensive tackle last year, Dawson moves back to his more natural defensive end position. He has the motor and skills to succeed in an odd front defense like the new one installed by new defensive coordinator Nate Woody and defensive lineman Jerome Riase.

Dawson will compete with a veteran group of defensive ends for playing time in fall camp.