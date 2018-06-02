Ticker
Countdown to Kickoff #91 Kelton Dawson

Dawson fits better in the new defense than the old one
After redshirting as a true freshman, defensive lineman Kelton Dawson is hoping to have a major impact this season. After playing defensive tackle last year, Dawson moves back to his more natural defensive end position. He has the motor and skills to succeed in an odd front defense like the new one installed by new defensive coordinator Nate Woody and defensive lineman Jerome Riase.

Dawson will compete with a veteran group of defensive ends for playing time in fall camp.

