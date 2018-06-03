Junior nose tackle Brandon Adams has firmly worked his way into the rotation in his two seasons on the Flats. Adams has played in 20 games in his first two seasons including all 11 last year. Moving to nose tackle should fit Adams better. He just needs to improve his conditioning some so he can handle more snaps. The switch to the odd front should benefit a big lineman like Adams and he will rotate with Kyle Cerge-Henderson and Chris Martin in the fall at the nose tackle position.

Adams has the potential to be a dominant player in the new scheme.