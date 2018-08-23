Senior Georgia Tech linebacker Vic Alexander has a new role for his final season on the Flats and it could be something he is well-suited for. Alexander played weakside linebacker for his first three years at Tech, but now he is plays the JACKET position in the new defense under Nate Woody and his job is to disrupt the backfield and get to the quarterback.

Alexander has always played his best when he has been able to pin his ears back and play downhill. This new role will allow him to do just that. The only thing between him and the quarterback will be an offensive tackle or a chipping back. That should allow him to be more productive and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the spread teams and mobile quarterbacks the Jackets face every week in the ACC.