Antwan Owens had a very impactful freshman season as a reserve defensive lineman playing both the end and the defensive tackle positions. This year he will line up at end in the new 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Nate Woody. Owens is a perfect fit as a 3-4 end with a nice blend of explosiveness and power plus the size to succeed at the position. He was dinged in spring ball, but being healthy for fall camp should help him push starters Anree Saint-Amour and Desmond Branch for playing time at the end spot and help groom Owens for long term success at that position as the heir apparent at end for 2019.