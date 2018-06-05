Things had settled down for kicker Shawn Davis by the time he took the field in Miami last year. He had emerged after a rough start as Georgia Tech’s kicker, but a fluke injury ended his season on the nasty field at Dolphin Stadium and the Jackets’ special teams unraveled further. Davis is finally healthy and cleared to kick again after missing about seven months with a knee injury. He will battle again for the kicking job with Brenton King and hopefully Davis can build upon the success he had in the first half of the 2017 season and fully take over a kicker for the Jackets.