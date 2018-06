Incoming Georgia Tech receiver Peje Harris was the first commit for the 2018 class for the Jackets and the humble wideout has kept a low profile throughout his recruitment and signing with Tech. Harris will compete for immediate playing time when he gets on campus in a wide open wide receiver competition as the Jackets aim to replace Ricky Jeune.

Harris was handpicked by receivers coach Buzz Preston and he has the physical skills to succeed in the Jackets offense.