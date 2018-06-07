One of the biggest position battles this fall will come at wide receiver. Sophomore wideout Jair Hawkins-Anderson has been progressing each year and he hopes to break out of the pack using his skillset to get into the main rotation at receiver for the first time in his career at Georgia Tech. The young receiver has shown glimpses of his elite speed and abilities at receiver in practice and scrimmages, but he hasn’t put it all together enough to get into the rotation yet. This upcoming year is a big one for Hawkins-Anderson and he has the talent to be a major factor in the passing game if he can build upon his success in the spring.