Sophomore receiver Alan Bussoletti isn't a name that is particularly familiar to Georgia Tech fans, but the walk-on is a key part of the Jackets football program. Players like Bussoletti put in just as much work as scholarship players without all the glory. The former Buford standout had a strong camp at wide receiver and hopes to contribute on special teams this fall after playing in one game as a redshirt freshman last year.

This is his third season as a walk-on for the Jackets program and he works extensively with the scout team to help get the team ready during the season for opposing teams.