Sophomore wide receiver Steve Dolphus made major strides in spring practice working his way into the number three receiver position behind projected starters Brad Stewart and Jalen Camp. Dolphus ended up moving into the fourth receiver position by the end of last season and he has the frame and skills to play on the next level. He just has to keep progressing and pushing the older players. From a physical standpoint Dolphus has a chance to be one of the most interesting wide receivers since Darren Waller or DeAndre Smelter.

Fall camp will give Dolphus a chance to compete for playing time and secure at least the third receiver position and perhaps challenge the two more experienced starters for playing time as the Jackets aim to replace all of Ricky Jeune's production.