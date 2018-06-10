Senior wide receiver Brad Stewart has been a key cog of the Jackets' offense for three years, but he heads into his final season with a chance to finally be the go-to passing option for Georgia Tech. Stewart has shown flashes in the passing game, but hasn't had the same amount of targets as other receivers and he also had to bounce back from a few key drops on balls he said he should've caught.

Stewart's production also dropped last season with the overall struggles in the passing game as the team transitioned from Justin Thomas to TaQuon Marshall and played in numerous bad weather games. He went from 19 catches as a sophomore to just four last year and less than a dozen targets.

As a punt returner, Stewart has been rock-solid and while not flashy, has shown a knack for getting the most out of the available real estate.