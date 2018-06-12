Incoming freshman wide receiver Malachi Carter is one of the few freshmen who could compete for a starting job out of the gate. Carter was the most decorated of the two freshmen receivers in the 2018 signing class. The talented wideout has all the physical abilities that receivers coach Buzz Preston looks for in a wide receiver plus he has some swagger and that can help a lot at that position. It will be interesting to see how he competes in a fairly open receiver competition and if Carter can get on the field right away.