Redshirt freshman quarterback Tobias Oliver's role on the 2018 Georgia Tech football team was unclear when camp began. He was fighting Lucas Johnson for the backup quarterback job, but when Johnson went down midway through camp, Oliver suddenly found himself the number two quarterback. Oliver has the wheels to run the offense and he is dynamic in space.

The one area he will need to continue developing is his passing accuracy and comfort in the pocket. That should come with time, but overall he is ahead of where a lot of other Jacket quarterbacks were in their second year learning the scheme and that is a good sign should his number get called if starter TaQuon Marshall needs a break or is forced to come out of a game with an injury.