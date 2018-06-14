Former Newton HS (Ga.) star Josh Tukes has quickly turned into a valuable walk-on for the Yellow Jackets. With thin numbers at linebacker this spring, Tukes who was a defensive end on the scout team a year ago, stepped up and moved over to outside linebacker in the new 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Nate Woody joining his former high school teammate Jaquan Henderson at the position.

Tukes turned down scholarship offers to walk-on at Tech and he has the potential to turn into a valuable special teams player and he is one of the better walk-ons the Jackets have landed lately.