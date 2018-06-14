Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 22:34:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to Kickoff #79 Josh Tukes

Qqfdfvsntvqw6cyokscx
Josh Tukes poses after the spring game with his family
Josh Tukes
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Former Newton HS (Ga.) star Josh Tukes has quickly turned into a valuable walk-on for the Yellow Jackets. With thin numbers at linebacker this spring, Tukes who was a defensive end on the scout team a year ago, stepped up and moved over to outside linebacker in the new 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Nate Woody joining his former high school teammate Jaquan Henderson at the position.

Tukes turned down scholarship offers to walk-on at Tech and he has the potential to turn into a valuable special teams player and he is one of the better walk-ons the Jackets have landed lately.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}