After transferring over from Ole Miss at the beginning of the year, sophomore offensive lineman Jack DeFoor was granted a waiver and is eligible to play this year for the Jackets. DeFoor worked at both guard and tackle in the spring ending up getting mostly guard reps by the end of spring camp. The talented lineman provides some immediate depth and once he has some experience in the offense he should be able to push for playing time.

Right now the Jackets have a three-guard rotation with Will Bryan, Parker Braun and Brad Morgan, but DeFoor could play his way into that rotation and with injuries and attrition at offensive tackle, Bryan may end up having to start at tackle in the fall anyway. That could make DeFoor’s development even more important for the Jackets. He has all the tools to be successful in the offense, with time and practice experience he should be able to compete for a starting job.