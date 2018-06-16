Ticker
Countdown to Kickoff #77 Antonio Mallard

Mallard during spring drills run by new DL coach Jerome Riase
Danny Karnik/GTAA
Senior walk-on defensive lineman Antonio Mallard hopes to finally see his first action as a Yellow Jacket this fall. The former Clark Atlanta defender has to sit out the 2016 season due to transfer rules and he did not appear in a game last season. Mallard helped add depth at the defensive end position in spring ball and ended up in the three-deep in camp. If he can keep off some of the younger players he could be in the three-deep in the fall and possibly see his first action as a Jacket.

