Senior walk-on defensive lineman Antonio Mallard hopes to finally see his first action as a Yellow Jacket this fall. The former Clark Atlanta defender has to sit out the 2016 season due to transfer rules and he did not appear in a game last season. Mallard helped add depth at the defensive end position in spring ball and ended up in the three-deep in camp. If he can keep off some of the younger players he could be in the three-deep in the fall and possibly see his first action as a Jacket.