Countdown to Kickoff #76 Djimon Brooks

Brooks during the annual spring game at Bobby Dodd Stadium
Danny Karnik/GTAA
Former Washington County HS standout Djimon Brooks is a standout walk-on for the Georgia Tech football team and he plays a key role as one of the few defensive line walk-ons for the Jackets. Brooks is entering his third season at Tech and he saw his first career action last year against North Carolina.

He adds depth for a rebuilding defensive line for the Jackets under new defensive line coach Jerome Riase and he had a strong spring camp working his way into a spot in the three-deep. Now he will try to keep that spot and earn some real playing time in the Fall.

