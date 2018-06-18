With just 75 days left until toe meets leather we look at junior offensive guard Parker Braun. Braun had an amazing freshman season and a strong sophomore year battling through injuries. Heading into his third season on the Flats, the Jackets staff need a big year from the talented linemen especially with line shuffling following the graduation of guard Shamire Devine, a serious injury to center Kenny Cooper and the medical retirement of tackle Jake Stickler. Braun and Will Bryan could end up the only two starters from last year playing in similar roles if Cooper is out and Jahaziel Lee ends up having to play center instead of left tackle.

In his two seasons, Braun has established himself as one of the toughest competitors on the field and his play has drawn praise from opposing coaches. With 19 starts under his belt his is the second most experienced lineman and he will need to help lead a group that has a lot of young and talented players who lack experience behind him.